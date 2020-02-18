KETCHUM - After the Lady Hornets and the Lady Warriors hard-fought game, the guys took the floor and continued the energy and intensity on the floor.

Throughout the game the Hornets and Warriors would trade leads faster than an aggressive driver changes lanes.

Colcord 53, Ketchum 44

To illustrate, just look at the period ending scores: 1st period Colcord 14, Ketchum 13, 2nd period Colcord 24, Ketchum 26, 3rd period Colcord 39, Ketchum 36 and the final score Colcord 53, Ketchum 44.

Colcord was finally able to increase their largest lead of the evening to 11 points with only 2:50 left in the game.

Colcord’s Stormy Odle kept the Warriors on their toes with his frequent fast breaks for nine points and Freshman Eyan Williams was Colcord’s high scorer with 20 points.

Senior Tyler Duncan controlled rebounds and points under the rim, where he put up 14 points.

Interestingly, the Hornets had only one free throw all night and Odle made that one, while Ketchum had 12 free throws and made 10 of those.

“It was a good win and I was really proud of how our boys fought back from being behind by two points at half, taking care of business in the 2nd half and getting a 9 point win,” said Colcord Head Coach Jarrod Earp. “The boys are working hard and playing well right now, we just need to keep building and moving ahead.”

Next week the Hornets will meet the Kansas Comets in their gym and with both teams playing well, it should be nail-biter game.