JAY - Once a month on the second Tuesday of every month, veterans get served a meal at the First Baptist Church in Jay, at 6:00 pm.

Called “Gathering of Vets,” they gather together around the dinner tables to eat, share stories and experiences, talking with other vets who understand each other’s situations.

This was begun six years ago by Richard and Mary McQuoid after seeing a need for vets to be able to talk through and share what they were going through, in a safe and understanding surroundings.

It is an all-volunteer group supported by donations, with the church providing the facility free of charge.

Mary McQuoid says many lives have been changed and nightmares relieved as the vets listen and encourage each other.

There is no agenda other than sharing a meal time together.

McQuoid shares that the food is prepared and brought in by volunteers and they always have plenty of food to serve, including desserts.

Generally, 40-50 vets, representing every arm of the military, arrive for the meal, including veterans from current and past wars.

McQuoid says there is a standing invitation to any vet to come and join the dinner.

If you have any questions, would like to help or donate call her at 918-801-6099.