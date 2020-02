Lora Jean Nichols, 78, of Shawnee, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Regency Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at Resthaven Funeral Home, Shawnee.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday Feb. 21, at the funeral home.