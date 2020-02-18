KETCHUM - The Colcord Lady Hornets traveled to Ketchum to play the Lady Warriors in a tough fought game on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Ketchum 43, Colcord 40

The Hornets took an early lead dropping in 12 points to the Warriors’ 5 points in the first period.

Then the Lady Warriors adjusted a bit, held Colcord to three points and took the lead in the second period by putting up 12 points and 2nd period ended; Colcord 15, Ketchum 17.

After the half, the Lady Hornets came out and adjust to the Lady Warriors’ full court 3-1-1 press and moved the ball down the court and tied up the game at the end of the third period 30-30.

The fourth period became a scrapper game as the girls battled back and forth, with both teams fouling the other, but Colcord’s fouls put Ketchum in double bonus.

Ketchum’s Farrar hit seven of her eight free throws, all in the fourth period, which helped seal the win for the Lady Warriors, Colcord 40, Ketchum 43.

The Lady Warriors had 21 free throws, making 14, while the Lady Hornets had eight free throws, three of which were made, meaning the Lady Hornets made points from the field than the Lady Warriors.

High scorer for the Lady Hornets was Freshman Paytin Crittenden with 10 points, followed closely by Sophomore Jodi Warren with nine points before she fouled out.

Seniors Makala Phan and Jenna Butts each added their six points.

“Thought we played well at time, just had some bad turnovers and it cost us late, wish we could have pulled it out,” said Colcord Head Coach Miguel Ortiz. “I was proud of the effort and hopefully we can take some of the good things from tonight to next week when we play Kansas, then districts at Howe on Friday.”

The Lady Hornets travel to play the Lady Comets in Kansas on Tuesday, February 18.