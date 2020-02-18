JAY - The Lady Bulldogs ran into a buzz saw as they hosted the Verdigris Lady Cardinals on February 11 in Bulldog Arena.

The Lady Cardinals flew up and down the court all night to put a win over the Lady Bulldogs.

Verdigris 59, Jay 20

Lady Verdigris arrived as a 17-3 team and their defense around the basket during the night was tight, trying to keep the Lady Bulldogs from driving in for layups.

However, Jay seemed to be slow, up and down the court, only scoring nine points in the first half, to Verdigris' 35 points.

Some fans began to shout at Jay "Get moving" and they weren't the only ones, Coach Kayla Denton was not pleased with the level of play she was seeing.

In fact, when the second half began, all the starters were benched and the bench came out on the floor.

They slowed the Lady Cardinals down in the third period while they put up eight points, almost as many the Lady Bulldogs put up in the whole first half.

"I wasn't happy with effort on the defensive end or offensive end, we were not doing the little things first half," said Denton about the lineup change. "I had to prove a point; either do your job or I will give someone else an opportunity. It's too deep in the season to keep trying to pull those things out of players."

These type of lessons can be some of the best a team can learn and then come back in the games following to put it all out on the floor.

The high scorer for the team was Skylar Brantley with five points, followed by Shanae Lawrence with four points all from free throws, then Saylor Kirby with three points.

The Lady Bulldogs have a makeup game with Vinita on February 17 at home.