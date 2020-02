JAY - Jay has a new flower shop and it's located inside Linda's This-N-That at 730 Krause Street.

The Grand Opening of Linda's Floral Shop was on Wednesday, February 12, just two days before Valentine’s Day.

Now fresh cut flowers and flower arrangement are artfully created and available right here in Jay.

You are invited to stop in and visit or call 918-253-2240 to get your floral arrangements for your someone special or someone to be remembered.