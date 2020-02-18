There is an old adage that implies neither rain, nor snow or dark of night will keep the mail from being delivered. The same holds true for most school activities. Athletic teams crawl on a bus with uniforms in hand and other groups haul animals and equipment in inclement weather.

At the Northeast District Show in Pryor on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Jagger Fox placed fifth in his class with his Hamp. Alyson Waltrip placed first in class and was Reserve Breed Champion with her Chester Hog. Riley Waits placed fourth and fifth in class with her Market Wethers. On that Saturday, Alyson Waltrip placed second with Aydenn Waltrip right behind her, placing third in class with their steers. Hank Hough placed second in class with his steer as well.

The Copan Local Show with FFA & 4-H members competed early in January. Andrea Blum won Grand Champion with her Market Lamb, Grand Champion Breeding Doe, Grand Champion Market Wether and Grand Champion Senior Showman for both Lambs and Goats. Riley Waits won Reserve Grand with her Market Goat, Reserve Grand Breeding Doe and Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Goat Showman. Kennedy Watson was Grand Champion Intermediate Goat Showman and Simon Blum was Grand Champion Junior Goat Showman. Jagger Fox won the Reserve Grand Champion with his Market Lamb. In the Hog Show, Jagger Fox showed the Grand Breeding Gilt along with Grand Champion Market Hog and Grand Champion Senior Showman. Hank Hough followed right behind him with his Reserve Grand Market Hog and as Grand Champion Junior Showman. When it came down to the cattle show, steers were the only competition. Cooper Donaho took home the Grand Champion Steer award, as well as Reserve Grand Senior Showman. Alyson Waltrip won Grand Champion Senior Showman, but placed right behind Cooper winning Reserve Grand Champion Steer. Hank Hough earned Grand Champion Junior Showman with Clayton Evans winning Grand Champion Intermediate Showman.

This week is National FFA Week. The local chapter will be hosting recruitment and leadership activities with the students in elementary and middle schools. They will honor the teachers and staff with breakfast to show their appreciation. The officers will be taking a trip to the State Capital to ask questions and visit with state representatives about proposed policies or any ongoing policies. When they return, their attention will turn to the Washington County Junior Livestock Show starting on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Senior Citizens celebrated Valentine’s Day last Thursday. The selection of a Queen and King was the highlight of the day. A dozen red roses were presented to Queen Joyce, and a box of chocolates went to King Bud Twitchell. The couple had celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on the day before.

The lunch on Thursday for the Senior group will be lasagna, garlic bread, veggie, salad and dessert served at 11:30 a.m. The doors open at 10 a.m. Area residents 55 and older are welcome to join the group.

In closing this column, a sign of the times made me chuckle. … I opened spellcheck for corrections. It flagged “Hamp” to be replaced with Hemp.

