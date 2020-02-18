JAY - Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Homes has named their February Hometown Hero. This month Johnnie Earp, President of Grand Savings Bank in Jay, was honored for his commitment to the City of Jay.

Earp was nominated by Ashley Hewitt and the Grand Savings Bank team.

"Johnnie loves his hometown and makes being out at all the commit events his top priority. He volunteers for all events without hesitation and he truly just wants to see Jay and the surrounding towns grow and provide more jobs. I'm sure the town would agree with us here at GSB that he is our Hometown Hero," said Hewitt on the nomination form.

Earp has been a resident of Jay for his entire life and has served as an officer or board member for the Jay Chamber of Commerce for 26 years. Earp has been an employee at Grand Savings Bank for 25 years.

"Thank you, this community is so special and I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you. I could never do enough to pay you back for what you have done for me," said Earp. "I am humbled."

Worley-Luginbuel's Vanessa Morrison presented Earp with his Hometown Hero certificate, a basket made from Smarties candies filled with Jack Links beef jerky and a gift card to El Vallarta, four pies in a variety of flavors and a print of local artist Kit Coughran's 'Cattle in the Blood', which is only seen elsewhere at the state capitol.

To nominate your own Hometown Hero, contact Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Homes in Jay or Grove.