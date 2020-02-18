KANSAS - The Kansas Comets had a number of players recognized for 2019 Football 2A-4 District Awards.

Offensive Lineman of the Year was Jacob Jones (not pictured); Defensive Lineman of the Year was Connor Hesterly, Defensive End of the Year was Shemar Glass and Inside Linebacker of the Year was Will Houston (not pictured).

Caleb Redding was named Outside Linebacker of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year was Easton Wiggins, Special Teams of the Year was Javen Whaler and Jagger Pifer was recognized as Injured Player of the Year.

Additional players named to All District were Deaven Noe, Bobby Honaker, Kasen Rodriquez, Trenton Fields and Gabe Anglin.

Honorable Mention included Lonnie Berridge, Jake Morgan and Jerimiah Harmon.