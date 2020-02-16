Last week Shauna went to Florida to celebrate one of her best friends, Becca, who is getting married later this year. They put on Minnie Mouse ears and whooped it up for four days Disney style. Steven is a heating and A/C guy and the dad of two toddlers, so I volunteered to go and help him out while Shauna was away. It’s Grandparenting 101 — anytime you can be with your grandchildren, seize the opportunity and run with it!

I had gotten directions from Shauna on how to get them ready, go to daycare, meal time, and bed time. I bought snacks for the car rides, Shauna left all of their clothes laid out, and the cupboards were stocked. I was ready. Then snowmageddan happened. Snow and ice hit the state Tuesday night and Wednesday, so everything shut down. The kid’s daycare, Steven’s work, and my office. At first I was relieved. About 11 a.m. I was exhausted. How can two little bodies never, and I mean never, stop moving?

When Bear took his nap, I did the responsible thing and took a nap too. Unfortunately, he only slept one hour and I needed at least two. I decided to be grateful for what I got. I had a conference call meeting while Bear was snacking and watching a show, and Aria was napping. I very quickly learned where the mute button was and only talked when absolutely necessary. That night after Steven and I put them to bed, we decided that we’d earned ordering from a local restaurant for making it through the day. I remembered Shauna had them alone all summer and my respect for her skyrocketed.

The next morning everything was open again and we got ready and off to work and school we went. Following my directions, I smartly put their shoes in the front seat until we got to daycare. Apparently shoe tossing is a car game for 2-year-olds. What I didn’t know is Aria also tosses her socks. We got to daycare and she was barefoot. This was not on the list. After several minutes of frantic searching I found her socks on the opposite side of the car. Note to self — put two pairs of socks in your purse for tomorrow.

Work went smoothly and so did daycare pick up, until I asked Aria to hold my hand to go to the car. She politely refused, “Stop, Mimi!” with her little finger pointed up at me. I explained that we couldn’t cross the parking lot unless it was safe. She ignored me and said no several times. I tried to pick her up and she went limp noodle on me. Bear just watched to see what was going to happen. It was obvious this was not news to him and part of the pick up routine Mom hadn’t told me about. Promising fruit snacks, Bear took my hand, but Aria still refused. She finally took her brother’s hand and after 15 minutes of car-seat wrangling, they were strapped in and we were headed down the road. I remembered that parents of toddlers have to have the skills of a hostage negotiator and patience of a saint. I silently pledged to increase my daily prayers for Shauna and Steven.

As we were cleaning up the floor after an egg-throwing incident (use your imagination), I complimented Steven on his restraint and calmness. He said, “I’m not trying to control their emotions, but I can work on their behavior.” Two-year-olds cry a lot, scream a lot (most of the time it’s a game), and are like emotional flubber. They are all over the place. We can’t make kids happy all of the time. It is impossible, and crying is part of their communication method. But we can work on their behavior — great advice.

Lance was a strong-willed child. He pushed my buttons every day, and I remembered that age 2 was tough, and age 3 was virtually impossible. I told myself many days, “Just get him to 4 and he’ll smooth out!” I listened to Dr. Dobson one day and he said a parent’s goal is to not break a child’s spirit while working on their behavior, and he was right. It is a balancing act. Discipline reasonably. Make it age appropriate and don’t go nuts over every little thing. Look at what is going on and ask yourself if that little person is trying to tell you something and not just ruin your day. Sometimes it’s just a message, not an act of defiance.

Though I was exhausted when I headed home Saturday morning, I wouldn’t have traded that time with my grandchildren for anything. Every time we get to see Andi and Lulu in Minnesota or Aria and Bear in Oklahoma, I feel blessed and happy. I don’t dwell on the moments of fits or challenges, but of the snuggles and laughter. It was a great week!

Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “A child is a curly, dimpled lunatic.” I laughed when I read that-it is so true. I’m thankful I’ve got little lunatics in my life! Do you have families with littles in your life? Offer to babysit them and give their parents a break. Take a meal over or meet them for a play date and be an extra pair of hands. Your life will be enriched, and so will theirs.