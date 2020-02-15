The Chieftains of Seminole received scoring from eight players in a 68-49 triumph over Stroud Friday night.

STROUD — The Chieftains of Seminole received scoring from eight players in a 68-49 triumph over Stroud Friday night.

Seminole jumped out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter en route to upping its record to 13-8.

Cepado Wilkins of Seminole was the game’s leading scorer with 19. Bryce Marshall collected 12 and Hunter Wurtz finished with nine.

Braxton Street, who canned two of Seminole’s seven 3-pointers, had eight points. Collecting one trey apiece for the victors were Wilkins, Marshall, Seth Moppin, Hunter Wurtz and Miguel Conley.

“It took awhile for us to get going, but you can’t complain about a 19-point win,” Seminole coach Josh Edenborough said.

The Chieftains were up 31-22 at halftime.

Seminole will conclude its regular season Monday at Ada. Edenborough’s squad will be at Cleveland Saturday, Feb. 22 in district play.

Girls

Stroud 57, Seminole 49

Stroud led 32-16 at halftime and held on as Seminole dropped to 10-11. Stroud outscored the visitors 16-4 in the second quarter.

Stroud was sensational at the charity stripe, hitting 22 of 25. Seminole hit 10-of-14 free throws.

Kaleigh Mixon, Stroud’s leading scorer with 18, accounted for five 3-point field goals.

For Seminole, Holli Ladd was the high scorer with 17, followed by Anna Andrews with 10.

Kennedy Coker, Ladd and Andrews knocked down a trey apiece.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.