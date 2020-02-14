The spring information and registration meeting for Fitness Lovers of Washington County (FLOWCo) will be held Monday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be in the first-floor classroom at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, 3500 S.E. Frank Phillips Boulevard, Bartlesville.

This one-hour meeting will explain details of the program, allow participants to ask questions, and register those interested in beginning their new fitness journey. The spring season begins at 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Sooner Park.

Individuals unable to attend the Feb. 24 informational meeting may contact Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection at 918-331-1102 or email wellnessconnection@ascension.org for questions. Register online at Eventbrite.com. Registration for the spring season closes March 16.

FLOWCo is a couch-to-5k program designed for anyone who desires to move more, become part of a close-knit community, and achieve greater overall health. All fitness levels are welcome. If you are an avid runner, an advanced walker, or even new to exercise, this program accommodates all individuals.

The goal of the program is for all participants to be able to complete a 5k at the end of the 12-week season. Participants will experience a properly designed exercise program to help all become well-equipped to conquer a 5k.

This free walk or walk/run fitness program is open to anyone 13 years and older. Babies in appropriate strollers also are welcome. Children must have a parent or guardian in the program.

Residents of Washington County are encouraged to partake with the community while having fun with the free fitness program.

“If your goal is to lose or maintain weight, reduce stress, lower your cholesterol, reduce your risk for heart disease or diabetes, relieve your arthritis pain, get out and enjoy the outdoors, or to meet new people and have fun, FLOWCo can help you get there,” said Renetta Harrison, Health Educator with the Washington County Health Department.

FLOWCo began as a project of the Preventative Health Partnership, a sub-committee of the Washington County Wellness Initiative with sponsorship by the City of Bartlesville, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, and the Washington County Health Department.

The program was modeled after the successful RoCo Fit program in Rogers County. The goal of programs like FLOWCo is to promote an environment of safe and healthy lifestyles to improve the poor ranking in health behavior and outcome statistics for Washington County.

With a group of dedicated, knowledgeable, and giving people who mentor the participants, as well as community partnerships, FLOWCo aims to improve the health of Washington County one step or stride at a time.