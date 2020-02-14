Dewey FFA chapter member Kaylee Rolph is a candidate for state FFA office. Running for the office of Northeast Area Vice President, Rolph faces the opportunity of serving more than 26,000 Oklahoma FFA members.

State FFA officers travel across the state and nation to provide leadership and personal development training for FFA members. They also make decisions about organizational policy.

“Serving as a state officer is one of the greatest honors in FFA,” said Trevor Lucas, state FFA executive secretary. “Officers play an extremely important role within our state association and are expected to set the example both in and out of the jacket for all of Oklahoma FFA members.”

A nominating committee interviewed 33 candidates Feb. 8 and 9, and narrowed the field of candidates to three for each of the seven offices up for election. The eighth race is for state president, whose candidates have served as officers since May 2019. Two delegates from each of Oklahoma’s 365 official FFA chapters will cast the deciding votes during the upcoming convention. The new officers will be introduced during the final convention session Wednesday, April 29, in the Cox Convention Center Arena in Oklahoma City.

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education Division of the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. The Oklahoma FFA Association is the fourth-largest state association in the nation with more than 27,000 members. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information, visit www.okffa.org.