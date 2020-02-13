A Wilson man was taken into custody following a car accident that led Ardmore police to trace two stolen vehicles back to him.

Ardmore Police Department Sgt. Larry Payne said the first vehicle was reported stolen on Saturday, Feb. 8 from the Manor Mall area in southwest Ardmore.

Officers reportedly recovered video footage from a surveillance camera at a gas station depicting the suspect, later identified as 44-year-old George Dudley, and the first stolen vehicle. However, the car was later found abandoned on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Two days later at around 7:40 a.m., Payne said officers responded to a car accident where Dudley was the driver in the 200 block of Country Club Road. “He ended up stealing another car on the 11th and an hour and a half later he wrecked it. That’s how we came to locate him.”

The second vehicle was reportedly stolen from Huntington Falls Apartments, located off of L St. NE.

Dudley was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the accident and transported to Mercy Hospital to be treated for head injuries. “He got treatment for his injuries at the hospital after the accident with the second car and he is now incarcerated,” Payne said.

Dudley is currently facing felony charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and larceny of an automobile. His bond is set at $25,000 and a preliminary conference is set for March 26.

“He doesn’t have a car himself and I believe that it was more related to his intoxication than anything else,” Payne said.