Lucille Page Good of Prague passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the age of 90 in Prague.

Lucille was born on Nov. 15, 1929, in Prague to Floyd and Ruth (Denney) Page. She grew up in Prague, attending Prague Public Schools, and graduated from Prague High School in 1947.

Lucille married the love of her life, Marvin Good, on Jan. 1, 1947, in Prague; they made their home there for the next 72 years.

Lucille was a long-time devoted member of the First Baptist Church and a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She was very active, doing many things, and took a special interest in the outdoors. She loved flowers and spent hours working in her beautiful garden year-round. She was an avid bird watcher and loved sharing her knowledge of both birds and flowers. When Lucille wasn’t outdoors, she could be found crafting or working on one of her many projects. She also never turned down an opportunity to watch a Sooner or Thunder ball game. Most of all, she took pride in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often attending activities they were involved in and bragging about them.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; one son, Danny Good; brothers: Arval Page, Curtis Page, Vester Page, Dexter Page, Irvin Page, Rufus Page; sisters: Viona Chapman and Olgia Fawcett.

She is survived by one son, Dennis Good of Prague; daughter, Kayla Johnson and husband Monte of Prague; seven grandchildren, Tracy Brackett and husband Les, Shanon Good, Tiffany Dick and husband Chance, Amber Good, Amanda Richardson and husband Justin, Monta Johnson and Dillon Good; five great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Cayden, Addison, Talen and Cole.

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Emmons officiating. Burial will follow at the Prague Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.

An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.