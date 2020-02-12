Tecumseh's shooting was as cold as the weather outside in a 45-25 loss to Mt. St. Mary Tuesday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tecumseh’s shooting was as cold as the weather outside in a 45-25 loss to Mt. St. Mary Tuesday night.

The Lady Savages (13-9) connected on just 1-of-12 field goals from 3-point range and were 8 of 22 from 2-point range to finish at just 26.4% overall (9 of 34).

Tecumseh also had a poor free-throw shooting night at 6 of 17 for 35.2%.

Kenzli Warden, Katelyn LaFrance and Schantel Evans shared Tecumseh scoring honors with six.

Senior Marissa Gouge had Tecumseh’s 3-point FG.

Hailey Talbot was the St. Mary scoring ringleader with 14, including four 3-pointers.

Tecumseh will travel to Harrah Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.