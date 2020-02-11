Verldine “Geri” (McClure) Huston died peacefully in St. Anthony Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 75.

Geri was born on May 31, 1944, in Shawnee at the old A. C. H. hospital to Haskell R. and Feeda (Knappenberger) McClure.

She was raised in Spaulding, Oklahoma, and moved to Seminole in 1956. She graduated from Seminole High School in 1962. She attended Oscar Rose Junior College and Oklahoma City Community College. She moved San Pablo, California, spent time in Berkeley and worked for the Richmond Independent Newspaper in Richmond, California. She then moved back to Oklahoma to raise her son, Michael Lee. She worked for the Oklahoma Journal and for St. Anthony’s Hospital. In 1980, Geri moved to Shawnee where she received her Real Estate Associate License.

She married Charles E. “Buddy” Huston in Oklahoma City in 1982 and had a daughter, Carrie Elizabeth Huston.

Geri also worked for two radio stations in Shawnee, at KGFF and KIRC. She then went on to work for the Shawnee News-Star where she worked in the sales department and retired after 10 years.

Geri was a loving mother and grandmother. She was outspoken and funny. Her friends and family enjoyed being around Geri. Her kind heart for people also extended to animals, especially rescue cats. Geri enjoyed music, dancing and playing cards. One of her favorite artist was Elvis. She was an avid OSU fan! GO POKES!

She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; aunt Arline Bell; brothers: Clay McClure and Chub McClure; and husband Charles E. “Buddy” Huston.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Lee; daughter Carried Huston of the home; step-children: Kelli Ross and Chase Huston, both of Ripley, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Tristi Lee, Matthew Cross and Michaela Cross, all of Shawnee; step-grandchildren: Cody and Kellin Sheehan, Ashlynn and Madison Huston, all of Ripley, Oklahoma; sister Carrie Jea “C.J.” Braiser of Plano, Texas; nieces: Pam McClure, Donita Parker, Jona Moritz, Kellea Akkah, Keisha Hover, Melissa Eckstein, and Holly McNeely; and nephews: Terry Boen, Barry McClure, Keith McClure, Dustin Huston, and Jeff Stephens.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Resthaven Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.