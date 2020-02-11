WASHINGTON — The president’s fiscal 2021 budget blueprint assumes the transfer of the Secret Service back to its traditional home within the Treasury Department.

The agency, which provides presidential security and has primary jurisdiction over a variety of financial crimes, has operated as part of the Department of Homeland Security since it moved there in the bureaucratic reorganization after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The proposal, which was the subject of media reports last week, was effectively revealed in a footnote to an Office of Management and Budget summary table for fiscal 2021 obtained Sunday by CQ Roll Call.

The move, which would require legislative action, was publicly endorsed by the White House as recently as January, citing support from the current and immediate former directors of the Secret Service.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been personally working on that proposal, including meeting with Feinstein. The draft legislation hit a bump last month when the Trump administration reportedly objected to a special reporting requirement favored by Democrats that would require disclosures on the costs of presidential travel before the November election.

An internal Secret Service feasibility study, a copy of which has been reviewed by CQ Roll Call, suggests the relocation could better service the Treasury’s focus on financial crimes and countering cybersecurity threats.

The Secret Service would also have a significantly larger footprint within Treasury than it does within Homeland Security.

The Trump administration believes that the move would improve the response to cyber-enabled financial crimes and benefit national security efforts, according to an administration official.