ARKADELPHIA, Arkansas – The Oklahoma Baptist University baseball won two of its three games at the Henderson State University Invitational this past weekend.

The Bison, 4-2 on the season, rolled to a 7-1 victory over Newman (Kansas) on Friday before knocking off the University of Central Oklahoma, 7-2, on Saturday. OBU then dropped a 9-2 decision to Northwest Missouri State on Sunday.

OBU 7, NEWMAN 1 (Friday)

Jake Lipetzky pitched a one-hitter through six innings, Eric Carlson homered and Ramon Gomez went 3-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored Friday in the Bison’s win over Newman.

Lipetzky (1-1) struck out 12 batters and walked four while allowing just one hit. Bo Dallas, Chris Harms and Nick Perry each made one-inning relief appearances for the Bison.

Two other OBU players had multiple hits besides Gomez. Carlson and Kaimana Bartolome were each 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. One of Bartolome’s hits went for a double as the Bison totaled 12 hits in the contest.

OBU 7, CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 2 (Saturday)

Bartolome and Joey Pledger each homered while Raul Rizo got the pitching victory and Caleb Bly registered the save against the Bronchos.

Rizo (1-0) worked 5.1 innings and allowed just one earned run off five hits with three walks and a pair of strikeouts. Bly notched his third save of the season after giving up three hits and one walk while striking out three over the final 3.2 innings.

Bartolome went 3-for-5 with his homer, one double, two RBIs and three runs scored as the Bison pounded out 11 hits. Pledger was 2-for-5 with his solo-homer, one double and two runs scored. Teammate Cliff Pradd finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs, one walk and a sacrifice fly.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE 9, OBU 2 (Sunday)

The Bison were limited to five hits with two of those coming from Bartolome, who ended up 2-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI.

Starter Brek Galbreath (0-1) took the pitching loss as OBU used five pitchers in the game.

Northwest Missouri starting pitcher Spencer Hanson (1-0) worked the first seven innings for the win as he allowed the two earned runs off three hits with 11 strikeouts and just three walks.

The Bison play a three-game Great American Conference series on Friday and Saturday at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. The two teams square off in a 2 p.m. single game on Friday and then battle in a noon doubleheader on Saturday.