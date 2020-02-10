GROVE - The Grove Area Merchants Association is hosting the 2020 Early Love Bird Shopping Event on Wednesday, February 12 from 5 - 8 p.m.
The savings have never been sweeter thanks to these Valentine's Day deals. Stop by any of the following merchants for special discounts and tasty treats:
1909 - one free dessert with purchase of two entrees
420 Releaf - 50% off popcorn
Fired Up - 10% off all purchases
French Girl Farm - 10% off all purchases
Higher Health - free non-medicinal brownies
INTEGRIS Gift Shop - special Valentine's discounts
Jana Jae's Southwest Gallery - 25% off all jewelry
Mid-American Shelter Systems - 10% off of all Young Living products, 15% off all Takeya water bottles
New Life Spa Wellness Center - Comp day spa visit (voucher) for all who stop by
TaxSmith Tax & Accounting - Pick up a voucher for 10% percent off all taxes dropped off before February 19
The Muddy Pearl - 25% off all purchases
Tristah's - 10% off total purchase