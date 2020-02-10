GROVE - The Grove Area Merchants Association is hosting the 2020 Early Love Bird Shopping Event on Wednesday, February 12 from 5 - 8 p.m.

The savings have never been sweeter thanks to these Valentine's Day deals. Stop by any of the following merchants for special discounts and tasty treats:

1909 - one free dessert with purchase of two entrees

420 Releaf - 50% off popcorn

Fired Up - 10% off all purchases

French Girl Farm - 10% off all purchases

Higher Health - free non-medicinal brownies

INTEGRIS Gift Shop - special Valentine's discounts

Jana Jae's Southwest Gallery - 25% off all jewelry

Mid-American Shelter Systems - 10% off of all Young Living products, 15% off all Takeya water bottles

New Life Spa Wellness Center - Comp day spa visit (voucher) for all who stop by

TaxSmith Tax & Accounting - Pick up a voucher for 10% percent off all taxes dropped off before February 19

The Muddy Pearl - 25% off all purchases

Tristah's - 10% off total purchase