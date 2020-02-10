Bruce Allen Dry, 58, a resident of Fairland passed away at his home on Friday, February 7, 2020. Bruce was born on October 23, 1961 in Kansas City, Kansas to Jimmy Ray and Betty Jean (DeLapp) Dry. Bruce worked in Energy Management; he also was a machinist in the Tulsa area. He enjoyed collecting marbles and going fishing. Mr. Dry was preceded in passing by his parents, Jimmy and Betty Jean.

Bruce was survived by his children Jessie Dry and his wife Lacey of Fairland, their children Colton, Addison and Jessalynn, Chris Dry and his wife Crystal of Miami, their children Aliaha Dry and Nicholas Dry, Cyndi Cicotte of Miami and her children Chandler Cicotte, Bryce Cicotte and Breanna Cicotte and his brother Garland Dry.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairland on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Reverend Jerry Jones officiating.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mr. Dry’s Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.