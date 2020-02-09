Rebecca Jean “Whitson” Duede

Rebecca Jean “Whitson” Duede was born January 27, 1956 to Wilda Whitson. Becky went to the lord in January 26, 2020. She received her education at college high in Bartlesville. Becky married her love Jackie Duede Jr. On September 8, 1993. She was a longtime member of the Eagles lodge Ladies Auxiliary Aerie 610 and enjoyed spending her time there. Becky will always be remembered for her vibrant personality. She’s preceded in death by husband Jackie Duede Jr, mother Wilda McCowan, grandparents Letha and Doyle Whitson and brother Doyle Oldham. Becky is survived by her aunt Mary Mitchell, one brother James McCowan, two sisters Artilla McCowan and Letha Almendarez and several nieces, nephews, cousins and her special niece Sariya Simon.

A memorial service for Becky will be held February 15th at 11:00 am at Christ Community Church.