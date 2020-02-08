The Bethel Wildcats and Lady Wildcats played host to Tecumseh Friday night and brought home a pair of thrilling one-point victories for the celebrating seniors.

BETHEL ACRES - Senior night sensation.

The Bethel Wildcats and Lady Wildcats played host to Tecumseh Friday night and brought home a pair of thrilling one-point victories for the celebrating seniors.

The Lady Wildcats won 41-40 in overtime before the Wildcats buzzer-beat the Savages, 63-62.

The Wildcats (14-6) trailed Tecumseh 62-61 after the Savages’ Jacob Green scored on a floater with :10 remaining in the game.

Bethel moved the ball to half court and called timeout with :2.9 left. That’s when Wildcats head coach Eric Litherland drew up some inbounds magic.

John Gordon received the sideline inbounds pass, turned and found a cutting Drae Wood who took the pass in stride and hit the layup as the buzzer sounded.

The two squads traded punches all night long. Bethel led 18-16 after the first quarter and bumped it up to 34-26 at the half.

Bethel hit five first half treys including back-to back bombs by Gage Porter halfway through the second quarter. Those 3s increased the Bethel lead up to eight points.

Green kept the Savages in it, scoring 12 first-half points. He finished with a game-high 28.

Tecumseh countered in the third, outscoring Bethel 19-9 and took a 45-43 lead into the fourth frame.

Tecumseh, on a Green layup and a free throw, took their biggest lead of 51-45 with 6:32 left in the game. Bethel’s John Gordon scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth to keep the Wildcats within striking distance.

Sebastian Baker scored 11 for the 15-5 Savages and Kainan Ryan netted 10.

Porter joined Gordon in double figure scoring with 14 and hit four treys.

The girls’ game was just as intense. Tecumseh held a slim 10-6 lead after the first quarter and took a 16-15 lead into the half.

Tecumseh’s Kenzli Warden and Bethel’s Kennedy Gregory were in a scoring duel in the half. Gregory scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the half while Warden hit for six opening half points.

The second half and overtime featured seven ties, six lead changes and countless nails bitten.

Tecumseh held on to the slim one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, 26-25.

Bethel took advantage of some Lady Savages fouls and went to the free-throw line 12 times in the final quarter. They hit eight of them including three by Parker Stevenson in the final :47 of regulation play. Her third gave Bethel a 38-36 with :25 left.

Tecumseh then played for the final shot and Katelyn LaFrance turned it into a good decision. LaFrance hit a lay up with :08 to tie the game at 38-38 and Bethel never got off a shot at the end of regulation, sending the game into overtime.

Gregory scored first in overtime to give Bethel a 40-38 lead with 2:52 left. Tecumseh’s Taylor Mansell tied it up at 40-40 and was fouled in the act with 1:06 left. Mansell’s free throw rimmed out and Bethel controlled possession.

Bethel was unable to score on their next possession and Tecumseh found itself with a baseline inbounds with :14 left to play. Bethel’s defense stiffened and forced the turnover on the inbounds pass. Bethel’s Laney O’Rorke was then fouled with :12 and hit the second of two free throws, giving the Lady Wildcats a 41-40 lead. That lead turned into the win when Tecumseh’s Emily Bingham’s shot at the lead fell short as time expired.

Tecumseh’s squads will travel to face Seminole Saturday while the Wildcats will be idle until next Friday night when they travel to McLoud.