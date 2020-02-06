David Lee Chapman

Mr. David Lee Chapman, 83, of Bartlesville, died at 10:38 A.M. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Bartlesville.

Graveside services will be held at 3 P.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Pawhuska City Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may call for visitation on Thursday from 9 A.M. until 5 P.M.

Born at Pawhuska, Oklahoma on September 1, 1936 to Harry R. and Leotta (Willison) Chapman. He grew up on a farm west of Bartlesville and attended schools at Okesa and Nelagoney and graduated from College High School in Bartlesville with the Class of 1955. He married Maureen Butler on July 3, 1957. They made their home in Bartlesville. In 1958 he was drafted into the United States Army. He was assigned to Combat Development Experimental Command at Fort Ord, California. After that assignment he served in Korea on the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea for one year. He received his Honorable Discharge in November of 1960.

Upon discharge from the Army David and Maureen continued to live in Bartlesville and he worked in the plastering business with his father until September of 1961 when he went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.

David and Maureen had two children. After Maureen’s death from cancer, he married Norma Coombs in December of 1976 and they lived west of Bartlesville for many years. David and Norma both retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company on December of 1986. They moved to Bartlesville in 1994. David was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Communication Workers of America.

He is survived by his wife, Norma of the home, a son Michael and wife Shanien of Houston, Texas, a daughter, Michele (Chapman) McCollough and her husband Scott of Bartlesville and one granddaughter, Alyssa Chapman , one niece, Paula Clark and one nephew, Tom Chapman, both of McPherson, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Eugene and Thomas.

