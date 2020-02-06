After a thrilling buzzer-beating shot by Rashad Lewis last Saturday, the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison will attempt to continue their winning ways tonight as they entertain the league-leading Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm at 7:30 p.m. in Great American Conference men’s basketball action at the Noble Complex.

After a thrilling buzzer-beating shot by Rashad Lewis last Saturday, the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison will attempt to continue their winning ways tonight as they entertain the league-leading Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm at 7:30 p.m. in Great American Conference men’s basketball action at the Noble Complex.

The OBU and Southeastern women will tip off prior to that game at 5:30 p.m.

Southeastern Oklahoma State’s men, ranked eighth in the nation, have been impressive this season as they enter tonight’s action at 17-4 overall and 11-3 in the GAC. The Savage Storm have won two straight and eight out of the last nine.

Kevin Buckingham, the reigning GAC Player of the Year and an honorable mention D2CCA All-American in 2018-19, is averaging 21.8 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead Southeastern this season. The 6-foot, 6-inch senior from Keller, Texas is also shooting 58.6% from the floor, 40% from 3-point range and 75.9% from the free-throw line.

Four other Savage Storm players are averaging in double figures as well. Adam Dworsky, a 5-11 junior, is at 14.4; Kayo Goncalves, a 6-8 junior, is at 13.0; 6-7 junior forward Kellen Manek (Harrah native and brother of University of Oklahoma standout Brady Manek) is at 12.9 and 6-2 senior A’Torey Everett at 10.6.

The Bison enter tonight’s play at 13-7 and 8-6 in the GAC.

The name of the game for OBU this season has been scoring balance. Jaquan Simms leads the way with a 12.9 average, followed by Lewis at 11.6 and Harrison Stoddart at 11.3. Freshman Jarius Hicklen is at 9.1, Dishon Lowery is at 9.0 and Brantly Thompson is at 8.3.

Lewis’ heroic 17-foot shot capped a 14-point performance on 5-of-6 shooting (with one trey) in a 78-77 home win over Henderson State on Saturday. Stoddart led the Bison scoring effort with 18 as he knocked down 7-of-13 shots, including 4-of-9 from 3-point land. Jaquan Simms was next with 15 points in 6-of-14 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Savage Storm hammered Arkansas Tech, 100-68, at home last Saturday in Durant as Manek led the way with 25 points, followed by Everett with 17, Buckingham with 16 and Goncalves with 12.

When the two teams met back on Nov. 21 in Durant, Southeastern came away with a 94-79 decision behind 21 points from Buckingham, 19 from Everett, 18 from Manek, 17

from Goncalves and 12 from Dworsky. Lewis and Mohammed Abubakar tallied 11 points each to lead OBU and Lowery ended up with 10.

The Savage Storm are one game up on Southern Nazarene (10-4) for first place in the GAC, followed by East Central (9-5) and Henderson State (9-5), OBU (8-6) and two teams at 7-7 in Arkansas Tech and Southern Arkansas.

The Southeastern women are tied at the top of the GAC with Arkansas Tech as each stand at 10-4.

The Savage Storm, 13-5 overall, will be trying to shake a three-game losing streak after falling at home to Arkansas Tech, 70-62, last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bison, 5-15 overall and 1-13 in the conference, hope to launch a winning streak tonight.

Katie Webb leads Southeastern in scoring with an 18.6 average and is shooting 50.2% from the floor this season. Kamryn Cantwell follows at 14.9 and is an 88.2% free-throw shooter. Moon, with a 10.4 average, is hitting 44.6% of her tries from outside the arc.

Mckenzie Cooper leads the Bison in active players with a 14.8 scoing average and Jaylin Stapleton is at 11.3. Kalifa Ford has a 17.7 average but has missed the last 10 games due to injury.

The Bison are coming off a 98-84 home setback to Henderson State last Saturday after claiming their first GAC victory last Thursday with a 72-65 home decision over Ouachita Baptist.

Following tonight’s action, the OBU women and men will visit Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford on Saturday with women’s action set to tip off at 1 p.m. with the men to follow at 3 p.m.