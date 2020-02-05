Madison Hedge poured in 15 points and Kaitlyn Culp added 10 but Meeker dropped a 55-46 decision to Okemah Tuesday night. It was the first matchup of the squads this season.

MEEKER — Madison Hedge poured in 15 points and Kaitlyn Culp added 10 but Meeker dropped a 55-46 decision to Okemah Tuesday night. It was the first matchup of the squads this season.

Meeker trailed just 27-25 at halftime but Okemah outscored the hosts 16-7 in the third quarter.

Abby Harelson of Okemah netted 17 points and Sophie Turner chipped in with 14.

Meeker (4-13) played without starting point guard Lexi Lopez, who was out with the flu.

“We gave great effort. It was one of our better offensive games,” Meeker coach Brady Dykes said.

Meeker hit 8-of-14 free throws. Okemah was 7 of 9. Meeker and Luther will square off for the first time this season Friday night at Luther.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.