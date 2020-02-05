MAJOR MOTION PICTURE

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to film in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City — The Oklahoma Film and Music Office (OF+MO) is proud to confirm the production of the major motion picture “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year.

“We’re thrilled that this unique story will be filmed where it took place, in Osage County, and welcome the production to experience our innovative communities and imaginative people to bring this story to audiences around the world,” said Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, Secretary of Tourism and Branding. “I couldn’t be more proud to have our state showcased through the lens of this film.”

Based on the novel by David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon” chronicles the mysterious murders of Osage Nation citizens, who in 1920s Oklahoma became the center of a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. The film features the Academy Award-winning talents of director Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”, “Goodfellas”) and actors Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”, “Titanic”) and Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”, “Raging Bull”).

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be the first major studio motion picture to usher in a new decade of filmmaking in Oklahoma. Major studio films such as this often bring substantial economic impact to the states in which they film.

For example, numbers released by film studio Twentieth Century Fox in The Albuquerque Journal, found that the 2016 filming of “Independence Day: Resurgence” generated $44 million in economic impact over its 158 days of shooting, employing over 5,750 local residents who were collectively paid over $19.4 million in wages.

Early estimates for “Killers of the Flower Moon” indicate similar economic impact for Oklahoma as the production could employ thousands of local crew and background talent in addition to contracting with local businesses and the associated millions of dollars that will be spent on local labor, lodging, transportation, hardware, food and other in-state products.

OF+MO began strategically working to usher this project to Oklahoma immediately following the industry announcement of the acquisition of the novel’s film rights by Imperative Entertainment in 2017. Only recently, through the collective efforts of state, tribal, city and community leadership, have plans solidified that “Killers of the Flower Moon” would base operations in Oklahoma after the production evaluated other states as a viable option for filming.

Wilma Mankiller

Cherokee Chief visits library for showing of movie

Former Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller grew up in one of the poorest counties in the United States. But poverty, being Cherokee and a woman did not stop her for doing the right thing for her people and becoming one of the most well-known women in U.S. history.

Mankiller passed away from cancer in 2010 but her legacy lives on.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. visited with guests and introduced “Mankiller: Activist. Feminist. Cherokee Chief,” a documentary about the life of Mankiller, during an event at the Bartlesville Public Library.

“The fact the library wants to show the movie speaks a lot about the community,” Hoskin said.

He said the standard is Mankiller for all chiefs to live up to. Her work for Cherokees began even before she became chief, he said.

Hoskin was elected to serve as the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation last year and has served as the Tribe’s Secretary of State and as a member of the Council of the Cherokee Nation, representing District 11.

“Mankiller: Activist. Feminist . Cherokee Chief” is a documentary by filmmakers Gale Anne Hurd and Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, which aired nationwide on PBS. The film portrays Mankiller’s life story, from when she was active in San Francisco’s civil rights movement to her return to Oklahoma to become the first woman to be elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

“I truly believe we can learn rich and valuable lessons from her story and her legacy,” said Director and Co-producer Red-Horse Mohl. “I see this film as so much more than a biography; I believe it actually is a wakeup call. Wilma lived her life with the philosophy of ‘Ga-Dugi,’ which translated means ‘in a good way’ – and our goal is that we embody ‘Ga-Dugi’ on this project to honor her.”

Crime

Copan man arrested on three charges

A Copan man, who was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy for driving in excess of 20 miles over the speed limit on Hwy. 75, was later charged and jailed with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and speeding in excess of posted.

According to the Washington County affidavit, the deputy stopped Steven Lee Long, 41, after his radar indicated Long was traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. Long indicated he did not carry a valid driver’s license and when asked about weapons, Long said there was a .22 caliber rifle under the seat. It was loaded with five rounds. According to the affidavit, Long said he had been convicted of a felony and is currently on probation for felony driving under the influence.

His bail was set at $10,000.

Subscribe to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by calling 918-335-8200 to be informed about what’s happening in your town.