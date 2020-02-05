Mt. St. Mary methodically upended North Rock Creek 51-39 Tuesday night.

The visitors were up 23-17 at halftime.

Sophomore Jayden Haney headed North Rock Creek’s scoring with 13, followed by freshman Olivia Stacy with 11. Haney had three successful 3-point shots while Stacy collared 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Freshman Katlyn Masquas was NRC’s steals leader with four and also picked up four assists to share that honor with Breanna Pearcy and Jazzy Miles.

NRC (4-12) canned 6-of-16 free throws.

The Lady Cougars will be home against Harrah Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.