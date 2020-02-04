A Bartlesville woman was charged and jailed with one felony count after Adult Protective Services informed Bartlesville police that Leslie Ann Blevins was believed to have withdrawn more than $450,000 from an elderly person’s account for her own needs.

Blevins, 62, was charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.

According to the Washington County affidavit, Blevins acted as the power of attorney for the victim who resides in a Bartlesville personal care facility. Blevins was believed to be paying the victim’s bills but was also withdrawing money for her own personal needs from the period of 2016-2019. An investigation was begun after a local bank found there were numerous checks written to the defendant on the victim’s account, according to the affidavit.

Bartlesville police investigating the crime visited the victim and found she was unable to communicate or use her hands, according to the Washington County affidavit.

Police were provided statements and found that often the victim’s bills were paid late or not at all.

Blevins’ bail was set at $25,000 and her next court date is set for Feb. 7.