The Oklahoma Baptist University baseball team bounced back from a season-opening home loss to Missouri Western on Friday to sweep a Saturday doubleheader from the Griffons, 25-5 and 7-6, on Bobby Cox Field at Ford Park.

The Bison, who improved to 2-1 with the sweep, pounded out 23 hits and seven home runs to shell-shock Missouri Western by 20 runs in the opener.

Colin Prince, in a pinch-hit effort, went 2-for-2 with a two-run blast and a grand slam to finish with six runs batted in.

Ramon Gomez, Kaimana Bartolome, Eric Carden, Cliff Pradd and Case Kissel each cranked out a homer for OBU.

Gomez and Hector Ruvalcaba ignited the Bison offense as each went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Along with his home run, Gomez also doubled twice and scored three times. Ruvalcaba hit one double, walked once and scored five runs. Pradd ended up 3-for-5 with his homer, four RBIs, three runs scored and a walk.

Carlson, Bartolome, Kase Warner and Joey Pledger each collected two hits for OBU. Carlson (2-for-4 with a homer) and Bartolome (2-for-5 with a homer and double) each drove in two runs while Warner (2-for-5 with a double) and Pledger (2-for-5 with a double) knocked in one run apiece.

Raul Rizzo pitched the first five innings for the victory as he allowed one run off four hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

In the second game, a four-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as the Bison held on while withstanding a three-run seventh by the Griffons.

The four-run fifth featured a two-run double by Bartolome, RBI triple from Carlson and a sacrifice fly to center by Ruvalcaba.

OBU compiled 11 hits as Carlson and Prince each finished 2-for-3 while Gomez was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Warner (1-for-3) and Bartolome each ended up with two runs batted in.

Starter Bo Dallas picked up the pitching victory as he allowed three runs off four hits with two strikeouts and a walk through three innings. Chris Harms pitched the final 0.2 innings for the save as he overcame one hit and a walk while recording a pair of strikeouts.

The next action for the Bison will be Friday against Newman at 1:30 p.m. in the Henderson State Invitational in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. OBU will then take on the University of Central Oklahoma on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Arkadelphia before battling Northwest Missouri State at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.