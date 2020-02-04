Despite getting 21 points from Bria Pelate, the Liberty Academy girls basketball team fell to Destiny Christian, 46-45, at home Monday night to close out the regular season.

Despite getting 21 points from Bria Pelate, the Liberty Academy girls basketball team fell to Destiny Christian, 46-45, at home Monday night to close out the regular season.

Paris Rimer added 11 points and Madalyn Leader finished with eight for the Lady Eagles in a losing effort.

In boys’ action, Destiny Christian claimed a 79-52 decision over Liberty Academy.

Sago Miles led the Eagles with 20 points and Ben Corley contributed 16.

The Liberty Academy boys will play in the HCAA playoffs Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Destiny Christian in Del City. The Liberty Academy girls will participate in the playoffs Saturday at home at 6 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.