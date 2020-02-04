Written on Rashad Lewis’ Los Angeles Laker gold basketball shoes are G.G. on one and the Black Mamba on the other, in honor of the recent passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter accident.

Lewis, a longtime Kobe fan, would have made the late superstar proud Saturday as his 17-foot, fadeaway jumper at the buzzer lifted the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison to a thrilling 78-77 victory over the Henderson State Reddies in Great American Conference basketball action at the Noble Complex.

The fadeaway, a lethal part of Kobe’s arsenal, looked familiar Saturday after Henderson State, which trailed much of the game, got a 3-point jumper from Chris Parker with five-plus seconds to go, giving the Reddies a 77-76 lead. Lewis then got the ball, drove the left sideline and nailed the off-balance, fadeaway, just in front of the OBU bench, as the buzzer went off.

For Lewis, the heroic shot was a two-pronged shot at redemption. On Thursday in a home loss to Ouachita Baptist, Lewis’ buzzer-beating shot was off the mark as the Tigers escaped with the win and just seconds earlier in Saturday’s game, Lewis had a chance to put OBU up by three, but he was only able to convert the second of two free throws with 11.8 seconds to go.

That set up Parker’s go-ahead trey with just over five seconds remaining.

“When they first made the shot, I glanced at the clock and they got the ball to me. I wasn’t going to take it to the hoop because you never know what the referee is going to call in a situation like that late in the game,” said Lewis.

The 5-foot, 9-inch graduate transfer from Valdosta, Georgia via Mercer University certainly made the right decision and nailed the shot in timely fashion.

When asked if he had ever hit a game-winner like that before, his response was “not as clutch as that one.”

The win lifted the Bison to 13-7 on the season and 8-6 in the GAC after suffering their first home loss of the season Thursday to Ouachita Baptist, 64-62.

“We have a resilient team,” said Oklahoma Baptist head coach Jason Eaker. “They’ve gone through so much, but it’s gratifying when they come together like this. Henderson State is the best team in our conference. It is an awesome win.”

Harrison Stoddart, a 6-7 junior, finished with a team-high 18 points as he connected on 7-of-13 shots from the floor, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range to pace the Bison. Jaquan Simms, a 6-4 junior, followed with 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including a pair of treys, and Lewis ended up with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, with one 3-point basket, and a game-leading eight assists.

Also reaching double figures for OBU were 6-7 senior Dishon Lowery with 11, to go with six rebounds and blocked shot, and 6-3 freshman Jarius Hicklen with 10, including two 3-pointers, and a pair of steals.

Brantly Thompson had just two points for the Bison, but perhaps made one of the biggest plays of the game in the final 30 seconds with OBU up 73-72. The Reddies, who gathered two offensive rebounds on the possession, attempted a third shot which was missed. The loose-ball rebound was tapped by a diving Thompson to Hicklen who was fouled with 28 seconds remaining. The result was Hicklen draining both tosses for a 75-72 Bison edge.

Parker paced Henderson State with 22 points as he was 9-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-6 from outside the arc. Raekwon Rogers had a double-double for the Reddies with 14 points and 12 rebounds as he ended up 6-of-8 from the floor. Rel Johnson followed with 11 points and Chris Owens tacked on 10 for the visitors.

Henderson State fell to 14-6 overall and 9-5 in the conference with the loss.

The Bison had an 11-point advantage at one point in the first half, led by five at halftime (37-32) and built up another 11-point cushion, 54-43, with 12:13 left after Kurt Hall drained one of his two 3-point baskets off a kick-out delivery from Simms. Lowery later had a post-up slam off a Hicklen feed to give OBU a 62-52 lead with 9:52 left.

But the Reddies responded with seven straight points as the game was a cliffhanger the rest of the way.

The Bison are home for the third straight game on Thursday as they entertain league-leading Southeastern Oklahoma State University at 7:30 p.m.