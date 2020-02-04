William Rinkel
William Rinkel died Feb. 1. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Paul Capps
Paul Capps died Feb. 1. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Myrna Gamble
Myrna Jeanette (Tietz) Gamble, 89, of Dewey, died Friday.
Memorial service was 2 p.m., Feb. 3, at the Chapel of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Myrna was cremated and her final resting place will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Wallace Donnelly
Wallace Donnelly died Feb. 1. Services are pending with Stumpff funeral Home & Crematory.
Jack Chidester
Jack Allen Chidester, 77 of Bartlesville died Saturday. Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.