V. Jay Watson went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020. Jay was born on November 9, 1962 in Baxter Springs, Kansas to his parents Virgil Watson and Jill McCracken. Jay graduated from Baxter Springs High School in 1982. He worked for his grandparents at the C&S Drive-in for several years. He then worked for his father’s company, Watson Insurance. Jay volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels in Baxter Springs. Jas was an avid police/fire follower with his scanner by his side at all times. Jay was a Christian. He attended the first Christian Church in Baxter for many years as well as the Assembly of God Church in Quapaw, Oklahoma. He enjoyed going to Branson with family.

Jay is survived by his sisters: Penny Jones and husband Ron, Cynthia VanSlyke, and step-sister Terri Graves and husband Rod. Nephews: Thomas Hughes and wife Bailey, Michael VanSlyke and wife Hailey. Nieces: Molly Doke and husband Harold, Christina Herrera and husband Octavio and Kelsey Haines and husband Daniel. Four great nephews: Drake and Sawyer Doke, Aiden and Andres Herrera. One great niece: Adrianna Herrera. Aunts and Uncles, Cousins and many friends.

Funeral Service will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel in Baxter Springs, Kansas. A visitation will take place the night before on February 4, 2020 from 6 to 7 P.M. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at the Baxter Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations in Jay’s honor to the Baxter Springs Police Auxiliary in care of the funeral home. The family has entrusted Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for services. Online condolences can be made at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.