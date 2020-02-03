MIAMI — A thank-you luncheon was held Tuesday, Jan. 28 for the crew, which did the Environmental Protection Agency cleanup of asbestos and other material at the old B.F. Goodrich site.

Work officially wrapped up Friday, Jan. 31, according to Mike McAteer, federal on-scene coordinator for the EPA’s Region 6, which includes Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico.

McAteer said his teams normally would not receive a thank you at a job site like Tuesday’s luncheon, which was hosted by the Local Environmental Action Demanded (LEAD) Agency.

“We get a ‘thank you’ here and there sometimes from the mayor or so forth, but never on this level. Never,” McAteer said. “We just never see this kind of hospitality and well-wishing.

“It helps to take one on that everybody is in agreement on. This really did need to be done. This is not a waste of government dollars. This is worth it.”

Work in a two-phase restoration project at the site in northwest Miami began in June with the removal and off-site disposal of numerous debris piles and two structures as well as securing access to the entire area of asbestos contamination.

A second round of work included the removal of a carbon black tank and Banbury mixers.

“We were blowing in the wind for five years,” said LEAD Agency executive director Rebecca Jim. “We had no hope, and then for them to suddenly come in and do the professional job that they have (done). To look across the street and see the Head Start, every one of those workers were quite affected by how close the children were to the site. Because of that, they worked harder than they might have otherwise. ”

In addition to the Head Start building, Will Rogers Middle School and Nichols Upper Elementary are a short distance from the site.

“We thought we would be done around this time, and it is,” McAteer said. “We were pretty much at the same budget. It’s seen by the EPA as a complete success, and obviously community thinks so, too.”

The property, which has changed hands several times, now is technically owned by Ottawa County.

“We have finished, but there are certain things out there that they need to be aware of going forward,” McAteer sad. “The groundwater issues are there. We will keep working with our state counterparts (the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality) as well as the city to make sure that it gets cleaned up too.”

The B.F. Goodrich plant, which opened in 1946, was Miami’s largest employer for years.

But in 1986, Goodrich shut down its operations here.

After several attempts to sell the complex, it fell into disrepair.

In 1988, B.F. Goodrich was sold to Michelin North America.

“I think this community had thought that nothing would ever get done on anything,” Jim said. “But this time, it did. Now we push for more.”

Michelin never actually owned the Miami property, but worked with the City of Miami on a cleanup plan.

Real Estate Remediation, LLC of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a subsidiary of the Blakeney Company, was hired to do remediation work, but completed about 70% of the work before declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2014.

McAteer said the EPA continues to negotiate with Michelin about cost reimbursement.

“We have enforcement people that will still keep talking to them and see if they want to contribute,” McAteer said. “Hopefully we will get some of it back.”