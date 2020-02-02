Sherrie Randall, left, and Gaye Shepherd, right, co-chairs for this year's Community Ground Hog Dinner which will be held on Monday, February 3, at First Christmas Church help prepare the famous Ground Hog Dinner coleslaw.

They were helped by some camera-shy ladies who wanted the co-chairs to be featured.

The service hours on Monday will be 11 a.m. -1 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The church is located at 1625 N. Broadway.

The church will be sharing profits again this year with the Salvation Army Boys/Girls Club.