A group of approximately 20 citizens attended a public transportation forum Thursday at the Bartlesville Public Library to address their needs and concerns and for the clients they serve.

Laura Corff, with the Cimarron Turnpike Authority, said they hold a public forum every year before funds are applied for from the federal government.

“Part of our process is to reach out to the public to get feedback and comments in preparation for the future. Typically citizens give us their needs and concerns,” she said.

“It’s important that we hear from the community we serve.”

She said in the past, nine out of 12 vehicles have been replaced. One dispatcher and 14 part-time drivers service the agency which is provided on first- call, first-serve basis, Corff said.

“We take people to work, to get their hair done or medical appointments,” she said.

Riders can call for services trip-by-trip or a week in advance. CityRide provides same-day service but is based on availability.

Based on discussion from the public, Corff said riders are needing additional transportation in the evenings and weekends.

“Affordability is another issue. The average fair is $3 each trip but we have a variety of contracts,” she said adding cab service is usually $5 to $7 each trip.

“We provide 2,500 trips per month; 30,000 a year,” she said.

She added all the vehicles are ADA accessible. Based on Bartlesville transportation needs, 26% need rides to work; 46% for medical appointments with the remainder of the riders need transportation to shop.

“Forty-four percent of the riders are disabled or seniors,” she said.

Cherokee Nation stepped in to supplement those needing transportation by offering anyone who carries a Native American card, fifty cent rides.

Based on the needs received in Thursday’s forum, Corff wants extend evening hours and weekends if enough riders will commit to the services.

CityRide provides an affordable option for many individuals and families who do not have their own means of transportation. CityRide provides curb to curb service on a demand-response basis at the lowest possible one-way fare. All rides are open to the public and subject to availability on a first call basis.

Inform the dispatcher if you travel with a mobility device, service animal or escort. Passengers in need of a personal care assistant may travel with the assistant at no additional cost.

Hours of operation:

• Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Limited Saturday service

Schedule rides between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 918-336-2233 as early as possible. Calling at least 24 hours ahead of your desired ride is recommended.

Regular fare

• $3 (youth under age 12 ride free with an adult or guardian)

• CDIB card holders can qualify for reduced fare under a contract with the Cherokee Nation. Riders showing the driver their CDIB card can ride for 50 cents each trip within the city limits.

• Ask about group rates.

• Other destinations outside the city limits will be considered.

Call 918-336-2233 to arrange a ride