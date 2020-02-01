Seminole avenged an earlier three-point setback to Okemah with a 59-53 victory Friday night.

Bryce Marshall recorded a personal-high 25 points as Seminole went to 9-8.

“Bryce was very solid all game long,” said Seminole coach Josh Edenborough.

Hunter Wurtz finished with 12 points for Seminole and Cepado Wilkins chipped in with nine.

Seminole finished with four treys, two by Wurtz.

Curtis Wilson was Okemah’s high scorer with 20. Cade Dean offered 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

Seminole canned 7-of-10 charity tosses.

The Chieftains outscored Okemah 35-27 in the closing half.

Seminole will inaugurate its new gym Tuesday night when Prague comes to town.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.