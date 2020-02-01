Life time Shawnee resident Mertie Herron celebrated her one hundredth birthday Wednesday, Jan. 29 at her home where a many of her friends and family dropped by to greet her and share her special day.

Mertie was born Jan. 29 1920 to Hope6 and Sarah "Sadie" Hause Knight in the Johnson Community, northeast of Shawnee and has spend most of her life in that area.

She graduated from Centerview High School in 1940 and later that year she married Roy Herron.

They raised four daughters Merle Dibler, Laura Sales, Joyce Higgins and Phyillys Koch.

In 1990 they celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary before Roy passed away in 1991.

Mertie has dedicated her entire life to being a wife, home maker and mother.

She has seven grand children and 13 great-grand children.

She is the only returning charter member of the Johnson Church of God which was organized in 1942 and up until a couple of months ago, she was regular attendee, being in church every time the doors were open.

Mertie held many positions in the church over the years, but she is best known known as a Sunday School teacher, a position she held for over 60 years.

Mertie still lives on the home place which happens to be on the exact location of the very first school she attended.

She attended first grade at Valley View Elementary which burned down and another was constructed.

When the school closed, Roy and Mertie bought it and converted it into a home in 1956.

With the help of some of the family she is still able to live there these these 64 years later.

When most people who know Mertie are describing her the one thing that always seems to come out is "Prayer Warrior."

"Her children and grandchildren cerise call her blessed."

They want to thank everyone who stopped by, called, sent cards or flowers and helped make her day special.