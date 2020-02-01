Correction: The original version of this article misreported the name of the Carter County Saddle and Sirloin Committee. The information has been updated in the article below.

The agricultural industry is not only a vital component of the Oklahoma economy, it’s also a way of life for many families, and the farmers and ranchers of tomorrow are already getting started. The Carter County Saddle and Sirloin Committee is an organization dedicated to helping these children, and next month they will be hosting their annual fundraiser, the Boots and Bowties Ball.

Chloe Jones cofounded the event in 2017 to help raise money for youth agriculture. Jones said this is a cause close to her heart because she grew up on a farm and ranch in Central Texas, and she’s dedicated to spreading the love of agriculture to the next generation. The CCSSC acts as the fundraising arm of the Carter County Junior Livestock Show, and all of the money from the ball will go right back to the livestock show.

The event includes a steak dinner, a live and silent auction, dancing, and live music from the band Arbuckle Xpress. Jones said the dance floor is always packed, and she thinks this is one of the elements that makes Boots and Bowties so special.

"Arbuckle Xpress will be performing again, and they do an amazing job," Jones said. "Not many events have dancing available, so that’s one of our biggest draws. They do a really great job of judging what the crowd likes, and getting everybody out there on their feet."

Jones said the two auctions are another special part of the evening. Everything up for auction is a donation from local businesses and individuals. The live auction will include the larger items along with crafts made by local students involved in FFA.

This year, one new element added to the evening is the pick of the litter gun raffle. Raffle tickets will cost $50 and can only be purchased during the event itself. Only 100 tickets will be sold, and the winner will be able to take their pick from three different options: his and hers pistols, a Browning X-Bolt Limited Production White Medallion, or a Ruger 300 Blackout.

The Boots and Bowties Ball will be at the Ardmore Convention Center from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ccjlsok.com or in person at Cook Paint in Ardmore. Anyone interested in buying a table sponsorship or donating an item for the auction can email help@ccjlsok.com for more information.