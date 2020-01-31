The Sac and Fox Nation Business Committee recently announced the purchase of Shawnee Trophy. The Sac and Fox Nation’s newly formed company, Shawnee Trophy, a Sac and Fox Nation Limited Liability Company, purchased the business from longtime owners Randy and Ruthi Loftis.

Shawnee Trophy is a custom awards business that has been in operation for over 57 years. Shawnee Trophy offers custom awards and personalized gifts ranging from trophies, glass and crystal awards, plaques, acrylic awards, promotional items, to unique corporate recognition awards.

Sac and Fox Nation Principal Chief Justin Wood said the purchase is a milestone in the Nation’s efforts to pursue economic development opportunities and diversify its economy.

“The citizens of the Sac and Fox Nation have spoken loud and clear concerning interest in diversifying our Nation’s economy. While this may not look like a large step from the outside, it is very much an important and necessary moment for the future of the Sac and Fox people. We will look back on this day and history will reveal it to be the first in many steps to economic and financial sovereignty for our Nation. We are just getting started,” said Principal Chief Wood. “We thank the Loftis family for their assistance during this transition and commend them for growing Shawnee Trophy into the impressive business it is today.”

Shawnee Trophy is an established business with deep roots in Oklahoma. Don and Mary Loftis started the business in 1962. Their son, Randall Loftis, along with his wife, Ruthi Loftis, took over ownership from Don and Mary. Randy and Ruthi Loftis will assist with the transition.

“We are excited about the future of Shawnee Trophy. It was important to us that the new owner is committed to maintaining the quality service our customers are accustomed to,” said Randy Loftis. “We are looking forward to retirement and are pleased Shawnee Trophy will continue operating. We are honored the Sac and Fox Nation has purchased our family business. We’re enjoying working with the Sac and Fox Nation during this transition. We know Shawnee Trophy is in good hands.”

About Shawnee Trophy

Established in 1962, Shawnee Trophy specializes in custom awards, gifts, and corporate recognition awards. Shawnee Trophy is located at 215 E. Main Street, Shawnee, Oklahoma.

About the Sac and Fox Nation

The Sac and Fox Nation is a federally recognized tribal nation of over 4,000 enrolled members. The Nation is led by the Business Committee, comprised of five elected officials: Principal Chief Justin Wood, Second Chief Don Abney, Secretary Jacklyn King, Treasurer Jared King, and Committee Member Robert Williamson. The Nation’s jurisdiction lies in portions of Payne, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties, with the capitol complex located outside of Stroud.