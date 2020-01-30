MIAMI – During the citizens’ participation portion of the Ottawa County Commissioners’ meeting Monday, D’ann Mathia represented what she said were concerned citizens of the county and asked questions she said other citizens had given to her to discuss with the commissioners.

The questions included, “Where is the money for the jail roof being spent?” and “Why was the jail shut down and who ordered it?”

Questions previously asked and answered in past meetings were not readdressed by commissioners, as they are available for review as a matter of public record for anyone interested.

However, it was noted that the majority of the unused portion of the budgeted jail roof money has been spent on covering the sheriff’s payroll.

It was also asked if there are any funds missing from the sheriff’s accounts and commissioner Russell Earls replied, “We may find that out today,” as the county is awaiting the results of an investigative audit that is underway.

It was also asked if it is true that the insurance company had only paid the county $1,700 to date for the jail fire expenses, to which Earls reported a total of $78,700 had been received.

When asked if the sheriff’s office was the only department to receive budget cuts, Kathy Bowling and Becky Smith, county treasurer and assessor, respectively, reported that both their offices had received reductions.

It was also asked if the sheriff received less funding this year than in the past, which commissioners replied he did not, and if the sheriff can make purchases and write checks if he wishes, to which the commissioners replied that there are standard procedures that have to be followed by all county employees.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd posted the following excerpts on his Facebook page later on the day of the commissioners’ meeting.

“I could not attend the BOCC meeting this morning due to a prior meeting scheduled where my presence was required. Undersheriff Cook was planning on attending, but we had a another staff member come down with the flu and had to prioritize his duties and fill in the gaps, and of course public safety comes first. From law enforcement emergency and non-emergency calls, inmate transports from other facilities to court and/or medical, and or meeting with contractors in regards to repairing the jail, our plates are always full. It doesn’t help when we are short staffed, therefore we respond with what are priority then regress to our next step, etc. That’s the only thing we can do.”

In other matters, commissioners approved a request from the sheriff’s office to use some of the funds set aside for the jail roof to pay $8,400 to Taylor’s Overhead for repairs to the Craig County jail for damages caused accidentally by an Ottawa County deputy/jailer.

And, on another note, Rebecca Jim with the Local Environmental Action Demanded (LEAD) Agency reported that the cleanup at the former Goodrich site here is complete and that Mike McAteer of the Environmental Protection Agency and his crew would be leaving this week.