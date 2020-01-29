Tri County Tech student, Daisy Aranda, was recently named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s High School Student of the Month for January. Aranda, a Bartlesville High School junior, is currently enrolled in the cosmetology program and will finish May 2021.

“My favorite part about this program is working with other people, and learning new skills I would not be able to in a regular classroom,” Aranda said.

Aranda said from a young age she has always been interested in cosmetology. She said once she visited Tri County Tech, it solidified her decision because of the innovation and hands-on learning experience.

In addition to the cosmetology program, Aranda is involved at both her high school and in her community. She is a chairperson for her Skills USA team, is first responder certified, has been on the academic honor roll for six years, and has been student of the month for Bartlesville Public Schools for four years.

She is also a member of the art club, Spanish Club, the International Girls Club, Lowe Family Young Scholars, Steps for Success, W.E Prosper, and Busqueda Youth Group.

Additionally, she has volunteered for Kiddie Park Cleanup, Salvation Army, Sunfest, Convoy of Hope, Lighthouse, St. John food drive, and Medical Lodge.

“Aranda is very diligent in her studies,” said Melanie Walker, Cosmetology Instructor at TCT. “She is a good role model to her peers and she will make an excellent employee someday.”

Upon graduation, Aranda plans to attend Oklahoma State and obtain her bachelor’s degree in geology. During college, she plans to work in a salon.