David Lowell Parker

David Lowell Parker, 84, of Pawhuska succumbed to lung cancer at his home surrounded by family on January 20, 2020. Dave was born July 17, 1935 in Elgin, KS to Fred E. and Zona Hampton Parker. He attended school at Boulanger and Pawhuska. Dave was in the Army from 1957 to 1959 serving in Germany. After being discharged, he began his career in pipeline construction, working on many pipelines across the country and overseas. On November 11, 1970, he married Arlene Parker in Sedan, KS. He was a member of The Union of Operating Engineers from 1962 until his passing. He was also a member of the Pawhuska Elks Lodge #2542 and Local 627. Dave enjoyed traveling, working on and restoring old cars, and working in general.

He is survived by two children, Scott Parker and wife, Heidi, of Pawhuska, and Jackie Chavey and husband, Jim, of Drummond, OK; two brothers, Dale Parker of Pawhuska, and Don Parker and wife, Jean, of Cleveland, OK; two sisters, June Parker Sumter of Pawhuska, and Peggy Parker Nelson and husband, Roy, of Canton, TX; 6 grandchildren, Kailey Parker and Lynzee Parker of Pawhuska, John Parker of Pawhuska, Jeremy Cochrane of Springfield, MO, and James Chavey and Jacie Chavey of Drummond, OK; and several nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene Parker; son, William Dale Parker; and brothers, Glenn Parker and Henry Dean Parker.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 @ 11 a.m. at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge #2542

Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.