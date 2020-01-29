Byng’s Pirates and Lady Pirates recorded a road sweep over Seminole Tuesday night.

Byng’s girls prevailed 46-33 and Byng’s boys followed with a 43-30 triumph.

In the opener, Seminole held a 15-10 lead after one quarter but was outscored 36-18 the rest of the way.

Kennedy Large, a 5-foot, 10-inch junior, blitzed Seminole for 26 points, 16 coming in the first half.

“We had no answer for her. She dominated us inside,” said Seminole coach Charles Kemp. “Our offense was very stagnant.”

Large hit 12-of-14 charity tosses.

Makayla Harge led Seminole’s scoring with 10 points and Katyanna Andrews chipped in with nine. Andrews had Seminole’s only trey.

Byng hit 20-of-26 free throws. Seminole (8-8) was 6-of-12.

Boys

Byng 43, Seminole 30

The Pirates never trailed after leading 8-2 after one quarter.

Junior Parker Presley led Byng’s scoring with 17 and senior Cale Eaton chipped in with 13.

Cepado Wilkins, with 16 points, was the only Seminole player with more than five. Wilkins had two of Seminole’s four 3-point field goals. Byng notched three treys.

Wilkins hit 6-of-8 free throws. Seminole was 10 of 12.

“Give Byng credit. They defended well and kept us out of the lane,” Seminole coach Josh Edenborough said. “It was a hard game offensively for us.”

Seminole will play Friday at Okemah.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.