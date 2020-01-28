The Class 3A 11th-ranked Prague Lady Red Devils received 11 points from Taylor Hodges and nine from Diana Manning in registering a 40-33 victory over the 19th-ranked Chandler Lady Lions Saturday night in the girls’ championship game of the 66 Conference Tournament at McLoud High School.

Three other Prague players – Adisyn Auld, Jaycee Johnson and Beth Denney – contributed six points apiece. Hodges and Denney each drained one 3-pointer for the Lady Red Devils’ only two treys of the night.

Leah Brannon had a game-high 13 points for Chandler and Hannah Vandenbrand tacked on nine, including one 3-pointer.

The Lady Lions led 7-5 by the end of the first quarter, but Prague used a 13-6 second quarter run to take an 18-13 advantage into the break.

Prague, 15-2 on the season, hosts Stroud tonight while Chandler, 12-6, will visit Meeker.

OKEMAH 52, SEMINOLE 49 (Boys’ Championship Game)

The Panthers outscored the Chieftains, 16-8, in the fourth quarter as Seminole was unable to repeat as 66 Conference Tournament champions.

The Chieftain loss overshadowed a game-leading 24-point performance from Cepado Wilkins, who sank a pair of 3-point shots.

Hunter Wurtz added nine points, off three treys. Adam O’Daniel followed with seven points and Bryce Marshall chipped in six off a pair of 3-point baskets.

Seminole, 8-7, is at home with Byng tonight.

PRAGUE 57, McLOUD 44 (Third-Place Boys’ Game)

Nate Lester scored 13 points and Colby Smith finished with 11 as the Red Devils captured third place with a win over McLoud Saturday in the 66 Conference Tournament.

Lester and Smith each drilled one 3-point shot.

Eli Bias and Trip Davis followed with nine points each for the winners.

Jacob Jordan and Johnny Sparlin paced the Redskins with nine points each and Brenden Howard ended up with seven.

Prague, 11-6, is at home with Stroud tonight and McLoud, 8-10, takes on Jones.

SEMINOLE 49, STROUD 45 (Third-Place Girls’ Game)

Only four Lady Chieftains got into the scoring column, but three reached double figures in the four-point Seminole victory which led to a third-place finish.

Holli Ladd fired in 22 points, including a 3-point bucket, while Katyanna Andrews and Makayla Harge finished with 13 and 10 points respectively. Andrews also connected for one 3-pointer.

Jadyn Young poured in a game-high 27 points, including two treys, to fuel Stroud and teammate Katlyn Hughey tacked on 12 points in a losing effort.

Seminole, 8-7, hosts Byng tonight.

McLOUD 29, OKEMAH 26 (Girls’ Consolation Title)

Lexie Boyer scored nearly half of the Lady Redskins’ points with 14 in a three-point win.

Cheyenne Banks supplied eight points and Makyna Higdon tacked on five for the winners.

McLoud trailed 20-18 at halftime and outscored the Lady Panthers by an 11-7 margin in the second half. Boyer scored four of the Lady Redskins’ seven fourth-quarter points.

McLoud, 8-9, will face Jones tonight.

CHANDLER 41, HOLDENVILLE 31 (Boys’ Consolation Title)

Dylan Mahan tossed in 17 points and Kaden Jones had 15 Saturday as the Lions upended the Wolverines for the boys’ consolation crown.

Mahan tallied 11 of his points in the fourth quarter as he was 9-of-12 from the charity stripe, including 7-of-10 in the fourth quarter. Jones converted one 3-point shot.

Chandler, 5-11, plays at Meeker tonight.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.