CASHION — Despite an 18-point outing from sophomore Makenzie Gill, Dale dropped a 65-59 decision to Alva Saturday in the championship game of the Cashion County Line Tournament.

Gill canned two second-quarter treys, then tallied 10 of Dale’s 23 points in the final quarter.

Cashion outscored Dale 28-23 over the final eight minutes while hitting 9-of-10 free throws. For the game, Alva canned 15-of-17 charity tosses for 88.2%. Dale was 9 of 10 for 90% as Gill hit all four of her free throws.

Elaine Witt of Dale, after scoring just two points in the first half, chalked up six 2-point field goals and a free throw in the second half to finish with 15 points.

Lady Pirate Danyn Lang knocked down three first-half shots from beyond the 3-point line and finished with nine points.

Emilia Idleman and Faith Wright of Dale posted a trey.

Boys’ Consolation Championship

Cashion 53, Dale 42

Cashion started fast and closed faster in knocking off Dale.

The hosts outscored Dale 13-4 in the first quarter, then punctuated the victory with a 22-12 advantage the final eight minutes.

Cashion’s long-range dominance was a big factor. Dale had just one 3-point field goal — by Carter Crowe — while Cashion drilled eight shots from outside the 3-point line.

Ike Shirey was Dale’s only double-figure scorer with 10. Crowe came in with nine points while Dallen Forsythe and Trae Thompson finished with eight each.

“We played really well the second and third quarters,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said.

Dale (13-5) was 7 of 10 from the line. Cashion was 9 of 10.

The Pirates will entertain top-ranked Kingfisher Friday night.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.