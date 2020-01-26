Dr. Sonya Torbert, Clinical Director at Samaritan Counseling and Growth will focus on ways that parents and grandparents can keep our kids safe from sexual and physical abuse.

Sonya holds a doctorate in Counseling Education from Texas Tech University. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor in both Oklahoma and Texas. She holds a license to treat sexual offenders in Texas, and has worked with offenders in the prison system.

Dr. Torbert says, “I have devoted my life to ending child sexual abuse.” In so doing she continues to treat offenders as well as victims of sexual abuse. Sonya also treats trauma for children and adults suffering from Depression and Anxiety.

She has returned to the area with her husband Jeff, who works in Texas, as a State Farm agent, and in Oklahoma as a rancher.

“Her passion and gentle spirit adds to the professional and caring counseling team at Samaritan, whose goal is to provide hope and a future for individuals and their families in Bartlesville and the surrounding area”, said Dr. Larry W. Cowan, Executive Director. “I am excited and honored to be the Keynote speaker at this years Daughters of Lot breakfast”, stated Dr. Torbert.

The money raised from the Daughters of Lot breakfast will be used for individuals and families who have been sexually and physically abused but cannot afford trauma focused therapy necessary for their healing. Daughters of Lot breakfast will be held on Feb. 22, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Adams Blvd. Church of Christ. If you would like to make a contribution, sponsor or decorate a table you can contact us at www.supportsamaritan.org or call us at 918-336-1463. Come and join us for breakfast, we would love to have you.