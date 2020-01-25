By Jacob Unruh

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has had limited interactions with new quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay.

Three to be exact.

But that’s just enough to get Sanders excited to work with his new coach.

“I hope to get to know him,” Sanders said after Tuesday’s pep rally inside OSU’s student union. “I’ve heard that he’s been an excellent college football player.”

With excitement building around the Cowboys, there is also optimism around Sanders. He believes his surgically repaired thumb is healed. And after finding a rhythm in his first year as the starter, another new perspective could help his growth.

Rattay, who coached quarterbacks for the Washington Redskins last season, will be Sanders’ third quarterback coach in as many years.

Mike Yurcich was there with Sanders as a freshman. Sanders redshirted that season. Last season, Sean Gleeson oversaw Sanders’ first year as a starter.

“You learn something new from everybody,” Sanders said. “I learned a lot of Gleeson and I learned a lot from Yurcich. So hopefully, I learn a lot from Coach Rattay.

“I don’t know what he’s going to bring to the table. I haven’t even been on a real full conversation with him yet.”

But that isn’t slowing down Sanders’ excitement.

After having surgery on his right thumb, he returned for the Texas Bowl, but did not attempt a pass. He’s throwing again. And Rattay, who starred at Louisiana Tech and played in 40 NFL games, can only benefit Sanders.

“I’m hoping it gives him a plus helping our team and helping me,” Sanders said. “We’ll see where it takes us once spring ball comes.”