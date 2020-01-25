Elaine Witt scored with less than a minute remaining in overtime Friday to lift Dale’s girls to a 56-54 semifinal victory over Clinton Friday at the Cashion County Line Tournament.

CASHION — Elaine Witt scored with less than a minute remaining in overtime Friday to lift Dale’s girls to a 56-54 semifinal victory over Clinton Friday at the Cashion County Line Tournament.

Witt and Danyn Lang shared scoring honors with 14 points. Witt tallied six points in the fourth quarter and four points in the overtime session. Lang knocked down two treys in the game.

Emilia Idleman of Dale finished with 12 points, including 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Dale led 27-18 at halftime.

The Lady Pirates converted 13 of 19 charity tosses while Clinton was just 7 of 12.

Clinton coverted 11 3-point field goals to four for Dale.

Dale (11-5) will oppose Alva or Cashion in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game.

Boys’ Consolation

Dale 63, Elk City 40

The Pirates outscored Elk City in every quarter en route to pushing their record to 13-4.

Dallen Forsythe topped Dale’s scoring with 17 points, including 8 of 10 from the charity stripe.

Ike Shirey added 16 points and Trae Thompson had 12 as Dale never trailed.

“We played really well,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said. “We played good defense, our shot selection was good and we made better decisions.”

Carter Crowe, Connor Kuykendall and Shirey posted one 3-point field goal each.

Dale will meet Friday’s Cashion-Alva winner in Saturday’s 2:30 consolation championship.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.